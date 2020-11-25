Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona passes away aged 60

You can always tell how much a former player was loved and adored when you see the outpouring of grief and tributes flooding in after their death, and it’s clear that Diego Maradona meant so much to so many people.

The Argentine legend has been suffering with a few health problems recently and it’s sadly been confirmed that he’s passed away at the age of 60:

An absolute joy to watch as a player and as a manager. RIP Diego Armando Maradona

It’s utterly heart-breaking news and everybody who’s important in football is paying tribute to the great man, and it’s easy to see why he was admired by so many.

He will go down as one of the greatest players of all time due to his incredible talent, but the manner in which he played and coached the game was always box office stuff.

From taking on an entire team to possibly using his hand to score important goals as a player, he was also incredible to see as the coach of the Argentina national team too.

Perhaps he wasn’t as tactically minded as some other coaches but his passion was always on show, while he also conjured up some magical moments like bringing Martin Palermo out of the wilderness to save Argentina’s World Cup qualifying campaign and immortalising that moment with a joyous belly flop.

There will never be anyone else like Diego Maradona.