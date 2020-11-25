Former Tottenham midfielder, Christian Eriksen, doesn’t appear to have a future at Serie A giants, Inter Milan, just 10 months after a protracted move from north London.

The thought of returning to his former stomping ground, albeit for Spurs’ arch rivals Arsenal, had been mooted by the Daily Express, and the Gunners have seemingly already made their decision on any potential January transfer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Mikel Arteta’s priorities lie elsewhere in his squad and, as such, Arsenal won’t be looking at bringing the 28-year-old Dane back to the Premier League.

The outlet suggest that a centre-back is top of the Spaniard’s January wish-list, as Arteta looks to push his side on in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, getting them moving in the right direction in the English top flight.

Eriksen shouldn’t have any shortage of suitors for his services, and he really does need to get his career back on track after what has been a hugely disappointing year for him.