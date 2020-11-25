Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning to hold talks with Gunners misfit Nicolas Pepe after his red card in the 0-0 draw against Leeds at the weekend.

The Ivory Coast international has not been at his best for Arsenal since he joined from Lille last season, and there will no doubt be growing concerns about the player after this latest incident.

According to the Times, Arteta will deal with Pepe in private, but a loan move in January for the 25-year-old has seemingly been ruled out for now, so he should get another chance to prove himself at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe is clearly a hugely talented player on his day, but his struggles to settle in north London will perhaps raise doubts about his mentality at the highest level of the game.

Arsenal could really do with Pepe getting his act together, however, as they lack spark in attack at the moment and probably can’t afford to be going back into the transfer market for new signings in that department any time soon.

Pepe himself was an expensive purchase from Lille, while Arsenal have also since brought in big names like Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.