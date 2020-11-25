Ian Wright names the Arsenal star he sees as a “future captain”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named left-back Kieran Tierney as someone in this squad that he sees as a future captain of the club.

The Scotland international has shone since joining Arsenal from Celtic last season, and it’s clear he has a big future at the Emirates Stadium, whether it’s with the captain’s armband or not.

Wright, however, already feels Tierney has shown himself to be a real leader with the mentality he’s shown, as summed up with the passion he displayed during the difficult 0-0 draw with Leeds United at the weekend.

Speaking about Tierney in his Wrighty’s House podcast, the former Arsenal striker said: “Kieran Tierney in the way he reacted at the end of that game, he’s a future captain for our club.

“Yes we know what Pepe did was silly and he will very much regret that but Tierney could not deal with the fact that a professional done that to another professional player, dived.

“Seeing somebody else talking to him, that really riled Kieran Tierney up, he’s not having that.

“You look at Tierney, it’s the attitude and the mentality that Arsenal need right now, not enough around him maybe In his eyes have got that.

“That’s why he went and approached Alioski to say to him you’re out of order.”

Gunners fans will no doubt be excited about watching Tierney develop in years to come, with the 23-year-old surely having many great years ahead of him in north London.

Leaders are something Arsenal have often lacked in recent years, so fans will hope Tierney can truly become an influential and inspirational member of the squad.