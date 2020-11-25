Menu

Bruno Fernandes gives brilliant response after being told he’s set new Manchester United record

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes gave a great response when he was told he’d set a new record for the club.

Fernandes was in superb form last night to score twice for Man Utd in their Champions League victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, and made a small piece of history in the process.

The Portugal international has now managed 21 goals in just 35 games for United in all competitions – a superb record for a midfielder.

In fact, it’s so good, it’s the quickest a midfielder has ever got to that tally for the Red Devils.

This was put to Fernandes by MUTV after last night’s game, with the 26-year-old joking that being on penalty duty has helped him a lot in that regard, as quoted in the tweet below from Man United Zone…

Fernandes is undoubtedly a top player, but it’s good to see he also doesn’t take himself too seriously.

What a signing the former Sporting Lisbon star has proven to be for United!

