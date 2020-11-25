Champions League 2020/21 winner odds: Liverpool 3rd favourites, tempting odds on Man United & Chelsea

If you fancy betting on the Champions League 2020/21 winner, then you’ve come to the right place as Ladbrokes have been in touch to provide us with odds on this season’s European Champions.

Bayern Munich won the competition last season with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final, and so it’s not too surprising to see that they’re the favourites to lift the trophy again.

Next is Manchester City, followed by 2018/19 winners Liverpool, who would no doubt love to get their hands on an incredible seventh European Cup.

Outsiders for the prize include Manchester United and Chelsea, who you might fancy as tempting with the odds they’ve been given by the bookies.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Plenty of teams will fancy their chances in Europe this season but Bayern will take some stopping and it’s no surprise they’ve leapfrogged City into favouritism since the first ball was kicked.”

See below for the Champions League winner odds in full:

Bayern – 11/4

Man City – 9/2

Liverpool – 6/1

PSG – 11/1

Barcelona – 12/1

Juventus – 14/1

Real Madrid – 14/1

Chelsea – 16/1

Atletico Madrid – 20/1

Borussia Dortmund – 20/1

Man Utd – 20/1