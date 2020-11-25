Menu

Chelsea legend names area where impressive Blues summer signing can improve

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has said he thinks summer signing Timo Werner could be a bit more clinical after missing a good chance to score against Rennes in last night’s Champions League clash.

The Blues won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Olivier Giroud, who has fallen out of favour in recent times after a flurry of transfers made to strengthen Frank Lampard’s attack.

MORE: Photo: Chelsea flop enjoys Harry Potter night as team-mates play Rennes

However, Cole believes Giroud has shown his quality with the impact he made last night, suggesting that there’s still a role for him in Lampard’s squad as Werner still needs to work on being a bit more efficient in front of goal.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Cole said: “It was a real open moment and Werner, again…

“It was a great header from Giroud, he’s got up but Werner, in this position, you’d like him to be a little more clinical.

“That’s where the improvement will come with his game. But this header from Giroud was amazing.”

More Stories / Chelsea FC
Photo: Chelsea flop enjoys Harry Potter night as team-mates play Rennes
Champions League 2020/21 winner odds: Liverpool 3rd favourites, tempting odds on Man United & Chelsea
‘The FA don’t care’ – Chelsea legend contends that football authorities don’t take racism seriously

Most Chelsea fans will surely be very happy with how Werner has settled so far, with the Germany international looking a superb all-rounder up front, even if he’s not an out-and-out goal-scorer.

Many of the best players in the modern game need to be more than just finishers, with Harry Kane a fine example of a predatory centre-forward who’s also added creativity to his game this season.

More Stories Joe Cole Olivier Giroud Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.