Chelsea legend names area where impressive Blues summer signing can improve

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has said he thinks summer signing Timo Werner could be a bit more clinical after missing a good chance to score against Rennes in last night’s Champions League clash.

The Blues won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Olivier Giroud, who has fallen out of favour in recent times after a flurry of transfers made to strengthen Frank Lampard’s attack.

However, Cole believes Giroud has shown his quality with the impact he made last night, suggesting that there’s still a role for him in Lampard’s squad as Werner still needs to work on being a bit more efficient in front of goal.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Cole said: “It was a real open moment and Werner, again…

“It was a great header from Giroud, he’s got up but Werner, in this position, you’d like him to be a little more clinical.

“That’s where the improvement will come with his game. But this header from Giroud was amazing.”

Most Chelsea fans will surely be very happy with how Werner has settled so far, with the Germany international looking a superb all-rounder up front, even if he’s not an out-and-out goal-scorer.

Many of the best players in the modern game need to be more than just finishers, with Harry Kane a fine example of a predatory centre-forward who’s also added creativity to his game this season.