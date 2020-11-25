There’s good Chelsea news this morning as manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic is available for selection again when his side take on Tottenham this weekend.

The Blues have been without Pulisic for some time this season, and they could certainly benefit from the added spark that the young USA international brings up front.

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund last season and got off to an impressive start at Stamford Bridge despite not always being a regular starter under Lampard.

Still, he could get the chance to impress against Spurs on Sunday in what is already looking like being a hugely important game in this season’s Premier League title race.

Speaking after Chelsea beat Rennes in the Champions League last night, as quoted by the Metro, Lampard confirmed the positive update on Pulisic after also discussing Callum Hudson-Odoi’s role in the team and the competition he faces in this squad.

“I know he (Hudson-Odoi) wants more minutes, so do other players in the team,” Lampard said.

“Christian Pulisic is back fit at the weekend. I have competition in that area.

“So it’s not as cut and dry as if Callum isn’t getting minutes in a period it means he’s out of favour with me. He certainly isn’t”