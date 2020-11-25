Chelsea already in talks over extending summer signing’s contract

Chelsea have reportedly already opened talks over a contract extension for veteran defender Thiago Silva after his strong start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and never looked likely to be a particularly long-term addition to Frank Lampard’s squad.

Still, it seems the Blues are very happy with how Silva has started in the Premier League and are already working to extend his deal by another year, according to TMW.

Chelsea struggled in defence last season, and it looks like the experience of Silva is helping Frank Lampard find a bit more stability in that department as the team looks much improved at the back this term.

Silva had a great career at PSG and it looks like he hasn’t lost his touch even in his late 30s, so it may well be that he has what it takes to be a regular for Chelsea next season as well.

CFC fans will be pleased to see this somewhat risky summer signing end up looking like such an astute piece of business.