Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs willing to bid for the potential transfer of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The Blues spent big on attacking talent over the summer, bringing in Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but it seems they’re still prepared to keep on bringing in new players in that area of the pitch.

La Razon links Chelsea as being among the suitors for Chukwueze, who has a release clause of €80million with his current club.

Despite so many new arrivals up front over the summer, Chelsea might well be thinking about replacing the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic in that area of the pitch, meaning there might be room for Chukwueze as well.

Hudson-Odoi in particular has failed to live up to expectations and has been linked with a possible move away to Bayern Munich by Goal and others in recent times.

Pulisic, meanwhile, looks a fine talent but just doesn’t quite seem like he’s won over Frank Lampard after failing to hold down a regular place, though that has also partly been down to some fitness issues.

Chukwueze looks a huge prospect and could be an ideal fit for what Lampard is trying to build at Stamford Bridge, though La Razon’s report makes it clear they’ll have to fight off plenty of other suitors for the Nigerian’s signature.