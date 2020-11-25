Loads of Arsenal fans are saying the same thing following the news of a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan misfit Christian Eriksen.

The former Tottenham attacking midfielder has gone downhill since leaving Spurs for Inter last January, though he was undoubtedly a top performer for many years in his time in north London.

ESPN now report that Arsenal are among the clubs to have been offered the signing of Eriksen, with the Denmark international perhaps an ideal potential replacement for Mesut Ozil.

It’s clear Mikel Arteta’s side lack spark in the final third, and could benefit from Eriksen’s creativity if he could get back to his best at the Emirates Stadium.

That’s a big if, however, with many Arsenal fans clearly of the view that signing a younger player like Dominik Szoboszlai would be the better option.

The 20-year-old has really caught the eye at Red Bull Salzburg, and was recently linked with the Gunners by the Daily Mirror.

See below as these fans immediately respond to the Eriksen transfer rumours by naming Szoboszlai as the player they should be signing instead…

Don’t even consider offering an ageing Christian Eriksen a lucrative wage when Szoboszlai is available for £21m in the same transfer window, @Arsenal. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 25, 2020

Szoboszlai would only cost ~£8m more and would possibly demand half the wages Eriksen would. It might be that Eriksen is an Aouar alternative, but I massively doubt it, and it’d be an even worse case. — youss (@LePinchre) November 25, 2020

I honestly don’t care about signing Eriksen, as long as we get Szoboszlai in before. €25m for a player of that potential cannot be missed. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 25, 2020

Buying both would be wise. However, if it came to one or the other, Szoboszlai is definitely the better choice. — Naeem (@Nemo_Gooner) November 25, 2020

Why go for Eriksen when you could get Aouar or try for Szoboszlai? — Dawood. (@DawoodKay) November 25, 2020

It's almost as though we have not learnt anything with the Willian deal now they are trying to sign Eriksen just bring back Ozil and sign Szoboszlai — Ozil Fan Account (@BlandArsenal) November 25, 2020

No. Prefer to spend the £25 million on Szoboszlai! — Adam (@Adsaros4) November 25, 2020