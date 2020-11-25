Menu

“Definitely the better choice” – These Arsenal fans name the signing they want over Christian Eriksen

Loads of Arsenal fans are saying the same thing following the news of a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan misfit Christian Eriksen.

The former Tottenham attacking midfielder has gone downhill since leaving Spurs for Inter last January, though he was undoubtedly a top performer for many years in his time in north London.

MORE: Offer made: Arsenal informed that top creative star is open to Gunners transfer

ESPN now report that Arsenal are among the clubs to have been offered the signing of Eriksen, with the Denmark international perhaps an ideal potential replacement for Mesut Ozil.

It’s clear Mikel Arteta’s side lack spark in the final third, and could benefit from Eriksen’s creativity if he could get back to his best at the Emirates Stadium.

That’s a big if, however, with many Arsenal fans clearly of the view that signing a younger player like Dominik Szoboszlai would be the better option.

The 20-year-old has really caught the eye at Red Bull Salzburg, and was recently linked with the Gunners by the Daily Mirror.

See below as these fans immediately respond to the Eriksen transfer rumours by naming Szoboszlai as the player they should be signing instead…

