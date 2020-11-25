Manchester United could be ready to sell fan-favourite to make room for big-name transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to offload Anthony Martial to make room for the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Red Devils are being linked with Dembele by Don Balon, with the report claiming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be prepared to bring him in as a replacement for Martial.

Although he’s considered something of a fan-favourite at United, Martial has not always been the most consistent performer in his time at Old Trafford, and it may be time for the club to start thinking about securing an upgrade on the France international.

That said, Dembele could be a risky signing as well after his struggles during his time at the Nou Camp.

Despite looking like one of the most exciting young players in world football during his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund, Dembele has struggled to establish himself at Barca.

It may be that a change of scene could get him back to his best, however, and United would undoubtedly benefit if they could revive the 23-year-old’s career.

Solskjaer could do with a bit more pace and flair in his side, and it’s easy to see why he might view Dembele as more likely to be able to offer that than Martial.