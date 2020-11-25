Menu

Andre Villas-Boas makes outrageous suggestion in wake of Diego Maradona’s passing

GFFN have reported something truly bizarre that Andre Villas-Boas said in his post-match press conference this evening.

Villas-Boas, formerly of Chelsea and Tottenham, is currently in charge of Marseille, who were defeated 2-0 at home by ten-men Porto in the Champions League this evening.

Tonight’s round of Champions League fixtures felt insignificant following the passing of Diego Maradona, but the show must go on – with Villas-Boas involved.

The Portuguese manager endured a rough night, so we can forgive him for making such an outrageous claim in his pre-match press conference, even if it was made with good intentions.

As GFFN report…

That may be a little extreme, even considering the tragedy of the circumstances, with the calibre of the player and character that we’ve lost.

There’s other ways that we can honour Maradona, which doesn’t involve stripping every number 10 on the planet of their squad number.

Back to the drawing board, then…

