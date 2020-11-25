Diego Maradona’s beloved Boca Juniors postpone Copa Libertadores clash with dressing room devastated

As reported by Ole, Boca Juniors requested that their Copa Libertadores clash with Internacional be postponed following the death of Diego Maradona.

Information provided by the BBC states that Maradona died of a cardiac arrest in his Buenos Aires home, after a string of health problems and hospital admissions.

Maradona’s passing has shocked the football world. Even if his health had deteriorated to quite an extent over the years, nothing can prepare you for the loss of such an influential figure.

We have all been shaken by Maradona’s death, but as per Ole, Boca Juniors, the club where he finished his career, have been even more so.

The report states that Boca Juniors’ Copa Libertadores first-leg against Internacional, which was due to take place tonight, has been postponed, with the dressing room rocked by news of Maradona’s death.

Maradona is an icon to all those involved in football in Argentina, with Boca Juniors being HIS club, the club that he supported as a boy and continued to do so even recently.

As Ole note, Carlos Tevez, who plays for the Argentine giants, had a close relationship with Maradona. It’s no surprise that the dressing room was not in appropriate headspace to play.

The game will now be taking place on December 2nd. While Boca Juniors will still be grieving at that point, at least at least then the extent of the shock will not be so great.