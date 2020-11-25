Menu

Good news for Real Madrid as £150M signing’s stat-sheet suggests he’s getting back to his best

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Squawka have given a rundown of Eden Hazard’s stats from Real Madrid’s win over Inter Milan tonight – and it’s safe to say the Belgian is on his way back to his best.

Hazard, who signed for Real Madrid for what the BBC reported to be a deal which could be worth £150M in it’s entirety, has had a torrid time of it since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium skipper, who was the best player in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea, has struggled with form and fitness in Madrid.

MORE: Opta stat epitomises how toothless Liverpool were in collector’s item Anfield loss

After returning from a period of self-isolation with coronavirus, Hazard was back in the action against Inter Milan this evening – and he didn’t disappoint.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta states that Jack Wilshere has not asked to train with Arsenal as Spaniard’s quizzed on ‘dream’ return for midfielder
“Aren’t good enough” – These Liverpool fans react to the performances of certain fringe players after lacklustre defeat to Atalanta
Opta stat epitomises how toothless Liverpool were in collector’s item Anfield loss

This infographic of Hazard’s stats from the performance, during which he scored a penalty, proves that the winger is getting back to his best – which is great news for Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid had a stop-start beginning to the season, but if Hazard is on song, the only way is up from here. Long may his good performances continue.

More Stories Eden Hazard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.