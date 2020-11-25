Good news for Real Madrid as £150M signing’s stat-sheet suggests he’s getting back to his best

Squawka have given a rundown of Eden Hazard’s stats from Real Madrid’s win over Inter Milan tonight – and it’s safe to say the Belgian is on his way back to his best.

Hazard, who signed for Real Madrid for what the BBC reported to be a deal which could be worth £150M in it’s entirety, has had a torrid time of it since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium skipper, who was the best player in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea, has struggled with form and fitness in Madrid.

After returning from a period of self-isolation with coronavirus, Hazard was back in the action against Inter Milan this evening – and he didn’t disappoint.

This infographic of Hazard’s stats from the performance, during which he scored a penalty, proves that the winger is getting back to his best – which is great news for Zinedine Zidane.

Eden Hazard completed more take-ons (6) than any other player in the Champions League this evening and misplaced just one of his final-third passes. Getting back to what he does best. ? pic.twitter.com/2gOl2cUSdf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 25, 2020

Real Madrid had a stop-start beginning to the season, but if Hazard is on song, the only way is up from here. Long may his good performances continue.