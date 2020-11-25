Manchester United have been given a clear path to seal the transfer of Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen after a surprise development at Arsenal.

The Red Devils have recently been linked as one of a number of clubs pursuing the signing of Eriksen, who was world class during his time at Tottenham but who has struggled since his move to Inter last January.

Arsenal have also been mentioned as suitors for the Denmark international, but the latest is that the Gunners have now pulled out of a deal, according to a surprise report earlier this morning.

This should now put Man Utd in a commanding position to sign a player they’ve long been linked with, having previously tried to sign Eriksen while he was at Spurs.

The 28-year-old looks ideal for United’s current needs, as he can offer a bit more spark and creativity in the attacking midfield department, to help take the pressure off Bruno Fernandes.

Inter seem willing to let Eriksen go, with club chief Beppe Marotta recently saying: “We will not hold a footballer back if they ask to be transferred. We will have to make the right evaluations.”

This was in direct response to questions about Eriksen’s future, so it seems United are now edging closer and closer to bringing in their man at long last.