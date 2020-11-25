It’s that time of the year again when the main individual awards in football are up for grabs.

First up is FIFA’s ‘The Best,’ won last year by Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, and for whom the 2020 contenders have just been announced by the governing body.

Though the Argentinian is again in the list for the 2020 gong, only the most fervent of Messi supporters will believe he has a chance of retaining that particular title.

His nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, also makes the cut as usual, and whilst he’s had a better year than his contemporary, there are arguably more deserving winners this year.

Liverpool have a quartet of players in the list for the final round of voting; Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara, albeit the latter spent the majority of the year at Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian’s centre-forward, Robert Lewandowski, has to be this year’s overwhelming favourite, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Kevin De Bruyne rounding out the finalists.