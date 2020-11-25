William Gallas aims brutal dig at Arsenal as he assess Chelsea and Tottenham title chances

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has aimed a brutal dig at his old club, saying he’s already seen enough of them this season to write off their Premier League title hopes.

The Frenchman is not a particularly popular figure among Gunners supporters, having notably been a difficult character in his time at the club before then leaving on a free transfer to join their rivals Tottenham.

Gallas also had a spell at Chelsea before that, and it’s clear from his recent Instagram post that he’s now backing his other two former clubs to be among the main contenders for this season’s Premier League title.

Both Chelsea and Spurs look good at the moment, and will meet in a big game next week for what could already be an important early fixture in determining the destination of the trophy.

Gallas has said he thinks a London team will be champions this year, but he couldn’t resist a dig at under-performing Arsenal as he said he’s already convinced they’ve shown they’re not contenders…