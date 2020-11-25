Menu

Opta stat epitomises how toothless Liverpool were in collector’s item Anfield loss

Liverpool FC
Posted by

OptaJoe have shared a quite incredible stat after Liverpool were defeated by Atalanta in the Champions League tonight.

The Reds, who set a new club record for league games unbeaten at Anfield after defeating Leicester City at the weekend, faltered at Anfield tonight and were defeated 2-0 by Atalanta.

MORE: Video: Liverpool give Robin Gosens the freedom of Anfield to fire Atalanta 2-0 up

Jurgen Klopp’s men had the opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League this evening, but failed to do so. They were uncharacteristically toothless.

Just how toothless they were has been summed up by this stat shared by OptaJoe, which is utterly damning for the Liverpool players who were on the field of play this evening.

As Klopp will recognise – you can’t win every game.

More Stories / Latest News
‘We haven’t shown any interest’ – Arteta denies reports linking Arsenal with quality Premier League midfielder
Video: Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic sent off in Champions League clash after steaming into challenge
Video: Manuel Neuer at it again as Bayern Munich titan pulls off outrageous double-save against RB Salzburg

Liverpool have been the best team in the world over the past two years. You can forgive one sub-par performance from Klopp’s men, which will mean little in the grand scheme of things.

Liverpool will still qualify for the next round, likely as group winners, and the best is yet to come from them this season.

Tonight’s performance and result, though, is a collector’s item. No doubt about that.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.