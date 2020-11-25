Opta stat epitomises how toothless Liverpool were in collector’s item Anfield loss

OptaJoe have shared a quite incredible stat after Liverpool were defeated by Atalanta in the Champions League tonight.

The Reds, who set a new club record for league games unbeaten at Anfield after defeating Leicester City at the weekend, faltered at Anfield tonight and were defeated 2-0 by Atalanta.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had the opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League this evening, but failed to do so. They were uncharacteristically toothless.

Just how toothless they were has been summed up by this stat shared by OptaJoe, which is utterly damning for the Liverpool players who were on the field of play this evening.

0 – For the first time since Opta have shot data available in the Champions League (since 2003-04), Liverpool failed to record a single shot on target in a home game in the competition. Neutralised. pic.twitter.com/NEdXaF519J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2020

As Klopp will recognise – you can’t win every game.

Liverpool have been the best team in the world over the past two years. You can forgive one sub-par performance from Klopp’s men, which will mean little in the grand scheme of things.

Liverpool will still qualify for the next round, likely as group winners, and the best is yet to come from them this season.

Tonight’s performance and result, though, is a collector’s item. No doubt about that.