Major transfer deal still alive for Man United but Liverpool also interested

Manchester United’s move for Jadon Sancho is not dead yet, according to the Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, but Liverpool are also interested in the Borussia Dortmund star, he told Stretty News.

Sancho is one of the most exciting young talents in the world, but a transfer to Man Utd failed to materialise in the summer despite plenty of speculation.

As noted by Jackson, this will have been partly to do with Dortmund’s demands for Sancho, but he feels there is still a chance of the England international sealing a future move to Old Trafford.

He mentions Liverpool as being admirers of Sancho as well, however, though he acknowledges that their interest may have cooled after the success of their summer signing Diogo Jota.

The Reds also already have Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the wide-forward roles, so it’s hard to imagine Sancho would be a top priority for them.

That said, the 20-year-old has a big future in the game and could be ideal as a long-term replacement for Salah and Mane, who are a lot older than him.

Sancho also looks a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, so it could be a huge loss for Liverpool if they let him end up at one of their major rivals.

