Liverpool vs Atalanta eleventh-hour injury report – Key man returns for the Reds but list remains lengthy

Liverpool host Atalanta in the Champions League this evening – and it’s safe to say there’s a bit of a crisis at Anfield right now.

The Reds are the reigning Premier League champions, and remain very much in the hunt to retain their crown, but their season has been struck by great difficulty in the shape of multiple injuries.

As per Physio Room, Jurgen Klopp has ten players with respective injury problems at the time of writing, some of which are long-term, others are niggles, but all will have to be taken into consideration.

Here’s the full rundown for Liverpool ahead of tonight’s game, with the information provided by Physio Room.

Unavailable: Virgil Van Dijk (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Xherdan Shaqiri (other), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Naby Keita (thigh).

Late fitness test: Mohamed Salah (coronavirus), Rhys Williams (hip), Jordan Henderson (thigh).

You’d still fancy Liverpool’s chances of getting a result tonight, especially after, while battered and beaten, they managed to overcome Leicester City at the weekend.

Irrespective of injuries, Liverpool have to be considered one of the favourites to win the competition. They will be a step closer to achieving that for the second time in three years if they pick up all three points tonight.

The visitors, Atalanta, have problems of their own to contend with. Transfermarkt report that Mattia Caldara (patella), Ruslan Malinovskyi (coronavirous) and Fabio Depaoli (unspecified muscular issue) are all ruled out.

It’s a shame for them to miss out on a trip to Anfield, which will no doubt be a special night for the Atalanta squad.

The major positive for Liverpool is Mo Salah’s return. Physio Room report that he has tested negative for COVID-19, meaning he’s free to be involved. It seems unlikely that he’ll be deemed unavailable at the eleventh-hour.