Liverpool told to pay €30m to sign talented centre-back compared to Matthijs de Ligt

The injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk suggest that Liverpool have to sign someone in January to give them more options at the back, but it will be interesting to see what path they decide to go down.

Anyone who comes in is unlikely to be first choice once all the injuries clear up, so it usually means that a veteran presence or an emerging youngster is the most likely outcome.

It’s starting to look like Jurgen Klopp would prefer to sign a talented young player who could develop into a long term starter, so Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Liverpool are looking to sign Ajax centre back Perr Schuurs.

They liken him to Matthijs de Ligt because he came through at Ajax and due to his ball-playing style, but it is suggested that Liverpool would need to pay around €30m to make this happen.

He’s only 20 years old but he’s played almost 100 games in the Dutch second tier, however this is his first season as a regular in the first team so his experience at the top level is pretty limited.

Despite that he’s been a regular for Ajax in the league and in the Champions League this year and he’s looked impressive, so there are signs that he could be a top level defender in the near future.

Ajax are a selling club so they will cash in on Schuurs at some point, but it could come down to Liverpool finding the money and convincing the defender that this is the right time for him to make a big move.