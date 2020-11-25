“Makes me sick” – Real Madrid fans react as Zidane still forces his favourite player into the starting XI vs Inter Milan

Every manager has one player who isn’t particular talented or popular, but they are reliable and hard working so it ensures that they always find a way into the team.

For Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane that player is Lucas Vasquez, and it seems that the manager will always find any excuse to get him into the team.

It was necessary earlier in the season when Dani Carvajal went down with a long term injury, while Vasquez didn’t let anyone down when he filled in at right back.

Alarm bells are ringing when you look at the Real team which starts away to Inter Milan tonight, as Vasquez appears to have forced his way into the front three this time round:

Real do have a lot of injuries but players like Isco, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Asensio are all on the bench and they are clearly superior to Vasquez, so it’s not a surprise to see plenty of the fans having a pop at Zidane over this one:

Seeing Asensio and Rodrygo on the bench and Lucas Vasquez starting makes me sick — ? Manny Sotomayor (@manny_sv7) November 25, 2020

Why Vazquez again?? Where’s rodrygo? — HardGuy?? (@whentonn) November 25, 2020

Welcome to Europa League! Lord lucas vazquez starting again — Football Expert (@Football7Expert) November 25, 2020

What’s with Lucas????

This is getting annoying.

Last game I gave the excuse that he was played just to cover up for Carvajal since he just came back from injury.

But what’s the excuse for today???

Mariano needs someone that can cross and what’s what Asensio does best. — Prosperfresh ? (@ProsperNE) November 25, 2020

At this point I’m starting to think the same thing, Lucas is bang average and is a turnover machine, he must have some sort of dirt on Zidane or something, its sad him getting the nod EVERY game over Rodrygo imo — Caleb Hogue (@CalebHogue) November 25, 2020