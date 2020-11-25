Menu

“Makes me sick” – Real Madrid fans react as Zidane still forces his favourite player into the starting XI vs Inter Milan

Every manager has one player who isn’t particular talented or popular, but they are reliable and hard working so it ensures that they always find a way into the team.

For Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane that player is Lucas Vasquez, and it seems that the manager will always find any excuse to get him into the team.

It was necessary earlier in the season when Dani Carvajal went down with a long term injury, while Vasquez didn’t let anyone down when he filled in at right back.

Alarm bells are ringing when you look at the Real team which starts away to Inter Milan tonight, as Vasquez appears to have forced his way into the front three this time round:

Real do have a lot of injuries but players like Isco, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Asensio are all on the bench and they are clearly superior to Vasquez, so it’s not a surprise to see plenty of the fans having a pop at Zidane over this one:

