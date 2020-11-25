Man United confident that forward’s work permit issue will be sorted in time for January arrival

The signing of Amad Diallo slipped under the radar a little for Man United on deadline day, but that was mainly due to the fact that he wasn’t able to make the move straight away.

He’s not playing a major role in Atalanta’s first team squad so United fans won’t have seen much of him, so he’ll still arrive as a largely unknown quantity when the deal is finally completed.

It was reported at the time by the Manchester Evening News that he was expected to join in January although there could still be work permit issues as United were having real trouble trying to obtain a visa for him.

It’s still not been officially confirmed, but it sounds like United are hopeful that the work permit issue should be sorted quickly once the transfer window opens, which means he should arrive shortly afterwards:

They are confident that it will be sorted swiftly as soon as the January transfer window opens https://t.co/9a9HIVT5lY — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) November 25, 2020

He can play anywhere across the forward line but he’s mainly been used as a right winger for Atalanta at youth level where he’s shone, so it will be interesting to see what United have planned for him.

It would be surprising if he’s chucked straight into first team action, but hopefully he does enough to earn a few chances so we can see how good he is.