Solskjaer hints at potential position change for Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at a potential position change for Anthony Martial after his improved performance out wide against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils lined up with Edinson Cavani as their central striker, and looked a lot more threatening up front with a 4-1 victory over their Turkish opponents at Old Trafford.

Martial has been operating as more of a number 9 in recent times, and it’s not exactly a role that looks like getting the best out of him, as former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick recently explained to CaughtOffside.

Solskjaer now seems to be also hinting that it might be better off having Martial out wide, as the Norwegian tactician admitted that Cavani gave his team something they haven’t had for a while in that centre-forward role.

“Edinson is a good old fashioned number nine and we haven’t had that for a while and I was happy with how Anthony played off the left,” Solskjaer was quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I felt first half we saw the intent straight away, they wanted to play and they enjoyed it. It’s a Champions League night at Old Trafford, you’d expect them to enjoy themselves. We scored some very nice goals, I’m pleased.”

Most United fans would probably agree that something needed to change in their attack, with Cavani a more proven out-and-out striker whose record at the highest level surely means he deserves more starting opportunities, even if he’s arrived at Old Trafford after his peak years.