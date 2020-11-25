Menu

Mino Raiola offers £54m-rated star as transfer option to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has offered his client to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Mino Raiola has supposedly learned that Verratti is no longer happy with life in Ligue 1 and has tried to get him a move away by offering him to Real Madrid, according to the report.

MORE: Real Madrid consider transfer swoop for in-form goal machine

The £54million-rated Italy international (valuation via Transfermarkt) has been a star player for PSG for many years now and it would be a big blow for the French giants if he were to move on any time soon.

Real, however, could certainly do with a signing like Verratti in their ranks, with Zinedine Zidane likely to soon have to think about long-term replacements for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

More Stories / Latest News
Ian Wright names the Arsenal star he sees as a “future captain”
Photo: Chelsea flop enjoys Harry Potter night as team-mates play Rennes
‘A bit pig-headed’ – Pirlo questions Juventus midfielder Arthur’s ability at the top level

Verratti’s style of play surely makes him ideal to fill that role at the Bernabeu and ensure Madrid still have quality and creativity in the middle of the park.

Verratti is also a world class player who’ll want a bigger challenge after winning domestic trophies with ease at PSG, with a move to Madrid perhaps giving him a better chance of finally picking up a Champions League title.

More Stories Marco Verratti Mino Raiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.