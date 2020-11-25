The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has offered his client to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Mino Raiola has supposedly learned that Verratti is no longer happy with life in Ligue 1 and has tried to get him a move away by offering him to Real Madrid, according to the report.

The £54million-rated Italy international (valuation via Transfermarkt) has been a star player for PSG for many years now and it would be a big blow for the French giants if he were to move on any time soon.

Real, however, could certainly do with a signing like Verratti in their ranks, with Zinedine Zidane likely to soon have to think about long-term replacements for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Verratti’s style of play surely makes him ideal to fill that role at the Bernabeu and ensure Madrid still have quality and creativity in the middle of the park.

Verratti is also a world class player who’ll want a bigger challenge after winning domestic trophies with ease at PSG, with a move to Madrid perhaps giving him a better chance of finally picking up a Champions League title.