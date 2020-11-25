Domestic and Champions League form has never been so markedly different as it is in the case of Ligue 1 side, Marseille.

The French outfit have had a reasonable start in the French league, winning five, drawing three and losing just one of their nine matches.

Their 18 points has them in sixth place at present, six points behind leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, but with two games in hand.

In Europe, the contrast in form, application and results is quite incredible.

In the three games played so far, Marseille have lost them all and, what’s more, they’ve not scored and only had four shots on target, per Goal.com.

Andre Villas-Boas made his feelings clear recently, and he’ll surely be hoping that his outburst has the desired effect against Porto.

More Stories / Latest News Bruno Fernandes gives brilliant response after being told he’s set new Manchester United record Major transfer deal still alive for Man United but Liverpool also interested FIFA announce the list of players to make up the nominees for this year’s ‘The Best’ award

Should the French side lose again, it will mean an unwanted record of suffering 13 straight defeats in European football’s premier competition, a run which began with a 2-1 away defeat at Inter in the 2011/12 Round of 16 second leg.