Massive transfer boost for Real Madrid as key target signals transfer intentions by leaving his agent

A player parting ways with their agent is one of the most obvious signs that they are looking to make a move.

A player will hardly need their agent if they’re happily tied down to a long term deal at a club, so they only really have their uses when you want a big transfer and need someone who will force that move to happen.

Eduardo Camavinga is expected to leave Rennes one day as he’s clearly destined for the elite level, but it looked like he was happy to stay and develop for a while longer.

It might just be a coincidence that this news has broken after they were eliminated from the Champions League, but Mundo Deportivo has reported that the wonderkid has parted ways with his representative Moussa Sissoko.

READ MORE: Real Madrid Champions League stat without Sergio Ramos suggests that disaster beckons against Inter Milan

They also go on to point out that he’s been heavily linked with Real Madrid recently and the transfer rumours have never gone away, so this is a clear sign that a move could happen next summer.

Real do need to freshen up their midfield due to several players getting older and it’s easy to see why they want the Frenchman. He’s skilful, can dominate possession while he’s also got the pace and power to allow him to burst past players and cause havoc in the final third.

There was always a feeling that his move to Real Madrid was a case of when rather than if, and it looks like it could happen as soon as next summer now.