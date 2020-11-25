Mikel Arteta laughs and issues short and snappy response to Christian Eriksen to Arsenal transfer rumours

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn’t let himself get drawn into the speculation linking Christian Eriksen with a transfer to the Gunners as he offered a short and snappy response.

Arteta was asked whether the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker could solve Arsenal’s ‘creativity’ problems by the BBC’s George Cummings in the press conference ahead of tomorrow’s tie vs Molde.

The Spaniard laughed after he was met by the question prior to Thursday night’s Europa League tie, but he didn’t actually flat out rule the Gunners out – though that has to be inferred by his response.

Arteta let out a media-friendly response that his bosses will be happy with as he insisted that ‘there are a lot of players out there that can improve any team’ before stating that he wouldn’t discuss ‘individuals’.

After a drawn-out contract saga that was going nowhere, Eriksen left Spurs in January for Inter Milan for a fee of £16.9m, as per BBC Sport, but the attacking midfielder’s move has turned out to be a nightmare.

Take a look at Arteta’s snappy response – after he laughed off the question – below:

“There are a lot of players out there that can improve any team but obviously we’re not going to discuss the individuals.”

Corriere dello Sport maintain that Inter’s hope is to part with Eriksen via a part-exchange deal in January, with ESPN adding that the Serie A side may let him go for lower than the £16.9m they paid.

Whilst ESPN add that Arsenal have been told that Eriksen would be open to a move, despite his ties with Spurs, the Mirror claim that Arteta’s priorities lie elsewhere with a centre-back apparently top of the list.

After his mid-season switch, Eriksen only started 11 of his 26 appearances across all competitions for Inter, with this making it clear that the Dane simply doesn’t fit into Antonio Conte’s tactical style.

Eriksen has started four of his seven outings so far this season, but he’s played over 60 minutes on just two occasions and has failed to register a single goal contribution.