Jose Mourinho gives double Tottenham injury update ahead of Ludogorets clash

Sky Sports have provided a double injury update for Tottenham ahead of their clash with Ludogorets in the Europa League tomorrow.

Spurs continue their Europa League campaign on their home turf tomorrow, having defeated Ludogorets away from home last time out.

Jose Mourinho’s men, who’s only black mark on their European record this term was a defeat to Royal Antwerp, are on the verge of progressing to the next round of the competition.

Spurs are firm favourites to top their group, while also have to be considered one of the frontrunners to win the competition – especially with Mourinho in charge.

However, as Sky Sports report, Mourinho has confirmed that Toby Alderweireld, who was injured against against Manchester City, is not available for selection.

Alderweireld is Spurs’ key figure at the back, so it’s a blow, of course, but Sky Sports report that summer signing Matt Doherty is now back in contention after recovering from coronavirus.

It’s a mixed bag of news for The Special One – but a survivable one.