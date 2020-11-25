Menu

Napoli President confirms that they may re-name the Stadio San Paolo after Diego Maradona

Napoli
Posted by

Football fans will largely remember Diego Maradona in association with Argentina and his exploits on the international stage, but the main European club team you think of is Napoli.

He was there for seven years and he single handedly dragged them towards title contention as they won Serie A twice, while he also lifted the UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia during his time in Italy.

There’s a feeling that he may not have spent as much time as he would’ve liked back in Italy during his retirement due to suggestions of tax bills that made it difficult for him to enter the country, but it’s clear the city loves him as much as ever.

Their President was on the radio earlier today after the awful news broke of El Diego’s passing, and it’s been suggested that they could re-name the stadium after him:

It actually sounds like they’ve requested this before by making an official petition to the Italian government to change the name, but there are laws it Italy which are restrictive when it comes to naming public buildings after figures who have only just passed away.

There’s no doubt that it would be the ultimate dedication to their legendary former player who did so many great things for the club, and it would be great if it were allowed to happen.

More Stories diego maradona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.