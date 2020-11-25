Football fans will largely remember Diego Maradona in association with Argentina and his exploits on the international stage, but the main European club team you think of is Napoli.

He was there for seven years and he single handedly dragged them towards title contention as they won Serie A twice, while he also lifted the UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia during his time in Italy.

There’s a feeling that he may not have spent as much time as he would’ve liked back in Italy during his retirement due to suggestions of tax bills that made it difficult for him to enter the country, but it’s clear the city loves him as much as ever.

Their President was on the radio earlier today after the awful news broke of El Diego’s passing, and it’s been suggested that they could re-name the stadium after him:

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis to RMC: "The Stadio San Paolo could take Maradona's name." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 25, 2020

It actually sounds like they’ve requested this before by making an official petition to the Italian government to change the name, but there are laws it Italy which are restrictive when it comes to naming public buildings after figures who have only just passed away.

There’s no doubt that it would be the ultimate dedication to their legendary former player who did so many great things for the club, and it would be great if it were allowed to happen.