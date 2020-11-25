Ongoing problem for Juventus as Maurizio Sarri continues to refuse to terminate his contract

We usually presume that once a club decide to sack a manager then they simply get paid off and that’s that, but it looks like Maurizio Sarri is refusing to make things easy for Juventus.

He was replaced by Andrea Pirlo in the summer and there is talk that Sarri might finally find a new job, but there is added complications that he’s refusing to let Juve terminate the deal.

Football Italia reported on this as it’s suggested that Juve contract was worth €6m a season for three years, so it must be the case that Sarri is happy to keep getting paid and the lump sum from terminating the contract would see him earn less.

Although he’s technically still under contract with Juve, it doesn’t sound like there’s any danger of him trying to turn up to work or anything like that, so it must just be a financial thing.

They go on to point out that Juve can terminate the deal this summer by paying him €2.5m and he’s open to joining Fiorentina at the end of the season so it could sort itself out, but Juve must be thinking that money would be better spent in other places.