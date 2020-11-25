Arsenal have been mentioned as among the suitors for the potential transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international has impressed in La Liga in recent times and looks like a player who could soon make the step up to a bigger club.

ESPN have linked Torres with Manchester United in recent times, with the Red Devils undoubtedly in need of a new signing to strengthen at centre-back after Harry Maguire’s struggles alongside unconvincing partners Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Torres is now being linked with Arsenal as well in a report from El Periodico Mediterraneo, though they also suggest that Real Madrid have pushed ahead in the race for his signature, with a deal likely to cost around €50million.

Arsenal will surely hope to remain competitive in this transfer battle, with the Gunners surely in need of upgrades on unconvincing performers like David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi at the back.

Torres would likely be an upgrade, and it would be a big boost for Arsenal if they could beat top four rivals United to his signature.

However, it perhaps seems more likely at the moment that Torres will be heading to Real Madrid, where he could be an ideal long-term successor to Sergio Ramos.