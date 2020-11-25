As Chelsea were ensuring their path into the knockout stages of the Champions League against Rennes on Tuesday night, one of their players was sat at home enjoying a rather different evening altogether.

Midfielder, Danny Drinkwater, has been marginalised by the club and made his first competitive start for them since 2018, playing for the reserve side last week in the EFL trophy, according to The Sun.

On Tuesday night, however, he decided it would be a good idea to strip topless and pose on social media with a chocolate wand and sorting hat, as he sat down to enjoy a bit of Harry Potter.

He could well have more than enough time on his hands to watch the whole series if he’s not careful.