Manchester United have not yet made a formal approach for former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino despite speculation that he’s been targeted to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with Man Utd by the Manchester Evening News, but Jamie Jackson of the Guardian has told Stretty News that he expects the club to stick with Solskjaer and that no contact has been made over Pochettino.

Some United fans will no doubt be disappointed by this update, but at the same time it could also be worth sticking with popular club legend Solskjaer, who has done some fine work at Old Trafford even if the team is still a long way from what these fans are used to.

The Norwegian tactician is clearly not as a big a name as Pochettino, but he’s got United playing some good attacking football in challenging circumstances.

Jackson notes that questions should also be asked of Pochettino, who, for all his fine work at Spurs, did not lead the club to silverware.

After so many changes of manager down the years, there’s no guarantee that swapping Solskjaer for Pochettino would automatically deliver success.

Sticking with Solskjaer and showing him the patience they showed Sir Alex Ferguson could end up being the better route for United.