Marcus Rashford tweet on Jadon Sancho sends these Manchester United fans into frenzy

Marcus Rashford has sent a fair few Manchester United fans on Twitter into a frenzy after replying to a Gary Lineker tweet on Jadon Sancho.

Rashford, who is everyone’s favourite footballer right now, has earned somewhat of a reputation of being Mr. Manchester United. He’s a modest, likeable, home-grown talent, who just happens to be a crucial figure in both United and England’s squads.

There’s scarcely a soul out there that wouldn’t appreciate Rashford for the top man and player he is. Gary Lineker was also quick to clarify that the same opinion is held about Borussia Dortmund’s English starlet Jadon Sancho, as he did so on Twitter.

As reported by Eurosport, Man United spent the whole summer pursuing Sancho, who was top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shopping list. There’s clearly some in positions of influence at Old Trafford who are greatly appreciative of what the 20-year-old offers.

Rashford being one of them – as he too took to Twitter to reveal.

As you may expect, considering their reported interest in signing him many Man United fans on Twitter have been quick to get excited over Rashford’s tweet.

Here’s some of the best replies to the striker, who was probably just giving praise for an international teammate with no thought of United’s pursuit of him – but, what if…

