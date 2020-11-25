Real Madrid consider transfer swoop for in-form goal machine

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a potential transfer swoop for in-form Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international struggled at previous club Manchester United, but has looked world class playing under Antonio Conte at Inter, scoring 43 goals in 60 appearances for the Serie A giants in all competitions.

According to Don Balon, Lukaku is now on Real Madrid’s radar, with the report explaining that he’s seen as an ideal partner for Kylian Mbappe in a new-look front line at the Bernabeu.

Madrid urgently need to improve their attacking options, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus hitting the club hard as Eden Hazard hasn’t really lived up to expectations as his replacement.

On top of that, Gareth Bale has left to join Tottenham on loan, while Karim Benzema is ageing and surely cannot go on at this level for much longer, even if he’s been in fine form this year.

Lukaku looks ideal for Real’s needs, with the 27-year-old combining skill and strength to often look like the perfect number 9.

It would, however, be a bit painful for Man Utd fans to see how much Lukaku has improved since they failed to get the best out of him at Old Trafford.