Menu

Video: Arturo Vidal gets extraordinary quick-fire double-yellow to cost Inter Milan dearly vs Real Madrid

Inter Milan
Posted by

Inter Milan are 1-0 down to Real Madrid at the San Siro, and things have just got even worse for Antonio Conte’s men.

Having lost in Madrid, Inter were in desperate need of three points this evening in order to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the next round of the Champions League.

Things were looking bleak for Conte when a former winger of his own, Eden Hazard, converted from the penalty spot with just seven minutes on the clock.

MORE: Video: Eden Hazard puts Real Madrid ahead against Inter Milan after Nacho wins the penalty

The situation was soon to get even worse.

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor dished out two yellow cards to midfielder Arturo Vidal within a minute for dissent, with the Chilean given his marching orders.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Arturo Vidal equals unwanted Champions League record with meltdown and red card vs Real Madrid
Video: Atalanta ace Robin Gosens left seriously dazed and needs help to stand after nasty collision vs Liverpool
Video: Eden Hazard puts Real Madrid ahead against Inter Milan after Nacho wins the penalty

A player with Vidal’s vast experience ought to know better than to get sent off in such a cheap manner in a game of his magnitude. He’s lost his head, and probably lost Inter the game.

The best that Conte can hope for at this point is a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League, but in all honesty, even that’s going to take some doing.

More Stories Antonio Conte Arturo Vidal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.