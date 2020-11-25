Video: Atalanta ace Robin Gosens left seriously dazed and needs help to stand after nasty collision vs Liverpool

There was some seriously worrying signs in the 11th minute of Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Atalanta, as the La Dea ace was left dazed after a nasty collision.

The incident cam after Gosens was sandwiched in between Rhys Williams and his goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini as he rose to head the ball away following a James Milner free-kick.

It was quickly realised that the play needed to be stopped as Gosens was down on the floor. The Germany international then received treatment and was helped back to his feet.

The wing-back looked seriously dazed when he first rose up and needed help to remain standing by the physios. After a couple of minutes off, it was deemed safe for Gosens to continue.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Eden Hazard puts Real Madrid ahead against Inter Milan after Nacho wins the penalty Video: Arsenal star Cedric Soares left completely shocked as first news of Diego Maradona death came during pre-match press conference “Makes me sick” – Real Madrid fans react as Zidane still forces his favourite player into the starting XI vs Inter Milan

Thankfully, Gosens is okay after this unfortunate collision.