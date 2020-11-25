Video: Awkward moment as Benfica coach Jorge Jesus appears to refer to Steven Gerrard as a Chelsea legend

It’s a joke that’s been made a million time before due to that infamous slip from Steven Gerrard that eventually cost Liverpool the title, but Jorge Jesus has had a shocker here.

He was speaking about the Rangers manager in the build up to their Europa League game this week, and he’s either trying too hard to be funny or he’s genuinely got him mixed up with Frank Lampard:

At least he does call him a legend of world football so it’s not a full-scale disaster, but it would be amazing if this some intentional next-level mind games from Jesus.