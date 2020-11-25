Video: Barcelona target Ryan Gravenberch shows his class with a Champions League screamer for Ajax

The path between Ajax and Barcelona has been well trodden over the years with multiple players moving between the sides.

Sergino Dest was the latest when he moved to Spain in the summer, while Football-Espana have indicated that Ryan Gravenberch is the latest target for Barca.

They even quoted Italian outlet Tuttosport in suggesting that he’s being viewed as the next Paul Pogba. That’s a big comparison to make, but he certainly showed his quality from distance tonight with a screamer to open the scoring for Ajax:

18-year-old Ryan Gravenberch's first #UCL goal for Ajax is one to remember! What a strike ? pic.twitter.com/n8fa6rTAsT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2020

Pictures from RMC