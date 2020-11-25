Menu

Video: Eden Hazard puts Real Madrid ahead against Inter Milan after Nacho wins the penalty

Champions League
Posted by

There was a lot of pressure on Nacho to try and fill in for Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid tonight, but he’s actually gone one better and won a penalty early in the game.

It does look like a fairly obvious foul although some angles suggest the contact was pretty minimal.

There wasn’t enough to overturn the decision so the responsibility fell to Eden Hazard to take the penalty, and his accurate effort was powerful enough to ensure the keeper had no chance:

Pictures from ESPN/BT Sport

More Stories Eden Hazard Nacho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.