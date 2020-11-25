Video: Eden Hazard puts Real Madrid ahead against Inter Milan after Nacho wins the penalty

There was a lot of pressure on Nacho to try and fill in for Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid tonight, but he’s actually gone one better and won a penalty early in the game.

It does look like a fairly obvious foul although some angles suggest the contact was pretty minimal.

There wasn’t enough to overturn the decision so the responsibility fell to Eden Hazard to take the penalty, and his accurate effort was powerful enough to ensure the keeper had no chance:

Eden Hazard scores his first #UCL goal in 1,110 days. ? pic.twitter.com/qRIaQ1pQ9C — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 25, 2020

Pictures from ESPN/BT Sport