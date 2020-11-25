Menu

Video: Breel Embolo scores sublime outside of the boot overhead-kick as Gladbach seize control of group B

Breel Embolo scored a brilliant overhead-kick during Borussia Monchengladbach’s 4-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk this evening.

Gladbach, who have been one of the teams of the Champions League so far, brushed aside Shakhtar to strengthen their grip on the top of group B.

When the Bundesliga outfit were drawn alongside Real Madrid and Inter Milan, few could have imagined that they’d be top at this stage, but they are, and deservedly so.

MORE: Video: Arturo Vidal gets extraordinary quick-fire double-yellow to cost Inter Milan dearly vs Real Madrid

Their 4-0 win over Shakhtar earlier this evening was just another in a string of impressive performances from Gladbach in Europe this term.

It also saw striker Breel Embolo score a superb overhead-kick, dispatched with the outside of his foot. Intentional or not, the slice across the ball certainly fooled the goalkeeper.

Pictures courtesy of Canli TV

Embolo was considered one of the brightest striker prospects on the planet while at Basel, but failed to live up to expectations while at Schalke.

He certainly looks more at home in a Gladbach shirt. Now 23-years-old, we’ll be looking to see him produce moments of this calibre on a more consistent basis.

