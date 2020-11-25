Menu

Video: Josip Ilicic fires Atalanta into lead at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp responds with quadruple Liverpool substitution

Liverpool are a goal down to Atalanta at Anfield, with Josip Ilicic finding the back of the net.

The Reds have been very much in control of their Champions League group thus far this campaign, and looked as though they were going to progress to the knockout stages at a canter.

While they likely still will, Atalanta look determined to throw a spanner in the works, with Ilicic scoring to give the Serie A outfit the lead at Anfield – a place where NOBODY wins nowadays.

Here’s how Ilicic got his goal, which he won’t be forgetting about in a hurry.

Pictures courtesy of Canli TV

Jurgen Klopp clearly isn’t impressed with what he’s seen from the Premier League champions tonight, with the German springing straight into action as the goal was scored.

Klopp made four changes just a minute after.

Only time will tell if the quartet entering the fray will be able to turn this game on it’s head, but one thing’s for sure, this depleted Liverpool side need a moment of inspiration from somewhere…

