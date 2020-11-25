Menu

Video: Liverpool give Robin Gosens the freedom of Anfield to fire Atalanta 2-0 up

There was a lot of talk this week from the Atalanta camp that indicated that they weren’t scared of Liverpool, but they were hoping to learn from their 5-0 thumping and see how much they could improve.

Robin Gosens was one of the players who indicated he couldn’t wait to go up against some of the best players in the world again, and he’s just put the Italian side 2-0 up after some very slack defending from Liverpool:

He’s given the freedom of the six yard to pick his spot, and he probably could’ve had a couple of touches if he wanted to as well.

