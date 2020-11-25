Menu

Video: Manuel Neuer at it again as Bayern Munich titan pulls off outrageous double-save against RB Salzburg

Bayern Munich
Manuel Neuer is at it again. The Bayern Munich keeper made an insane double save during their clash with RB Salzburg this evening.

Neuer is the best goalkeeper of his generation, there’s few that would deny that.

The German World Cup winner had a few seasons under the radar, with injuries keeping him below his usual standard, before exploding back into life last term.

He was influential in Bayern Munich’s Champions League triumph last term, proving that he still has plenty to offer, even at his grand old age.

He’s showing no signs of slowing down this term, either. Have a look at this incredible double stop he pulled off to deny RB Salzburg at the Allianz Arena tonight.

How many times over the past decade have we salivated over a clip of Neuer doing this or something similar? There is no goalkeeper on the planet who does the spectacular quite like him.

A titan of his generation – and still at the top of his game. Quite incredible.

