Video: Phil Foden scores after amazing Raheem Sterling backheel assist for Man City vs Olympiacos

In the 35th minute of Manchester City’s Champions League tie against Olympiacos tonight, the Premier League side took the lead through academy graduate Phil Foden.

Ilkay Gundogan’s lovely roulette in midfield that was quickly followed by a pinpoint long-range pass to Gabriel Jesus set up an attacking opportunity.

Jesus slipped the ball into the box for Raheem Sterling, the England international teed up Foden with an inch-perfect first-time backheel assist, leaving the wonderkid to drill the ball into the back of the net.

Foden opens the scoring for City with a tidy far post finish! ? What a lovely assist that was from Raheem Sterling ? pic.twitter.com/kbUeqbPpV9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

This is exactly the kind of fluid move that we’ve come to love from Pep Guardiola’s sides.