Video: Rodrygo only needs seconds to make an impact as he volleys Real Madrid 2-0 up against Inter Milan

Zinedine Zidane has a wonderful knack of getting a big result when he needs it most, and his depleted Real Madrid side looks like they’re going to come back from Italy with all three points.

Obviously they will need to thank Arturo Vidal for having a meltdown and getting sent off in the first half, but Zidane will be delighted with himself after a second half sub worked to perfect.

Rodrygo was brought on to replace Mariano up front, and just seconds later he volleyed Real 2-0 up:

