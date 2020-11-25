Once the current lockdown in England ends, a maximum of 2,000 supporters will be allowed back into football grounds under the Government’s new directive.

It’s a decision that’s likely to bring relief to many fans who haven’t been allowed to watch games live since way back in March.

TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has questioned the logic of such a number having been plucked out of the air, however.

He has suggested that the decision is quickly reviewed, given that Man United’s stadium can hold 70,000 fans, Rochdale’s can only hold 8,000 and yet both, under the current ruling, would be able to have the same amount of supporters inside their grounds.