Video: ‘You’re truly welcome here’ – Humble Diego Maradona gifted Gary Lineker shirt in heartwarming 2006 meeting which saw pair discuss ‘hand of God’ moment

Following the sad news of the passing of Diego Maradona at the age of 60, a truly heartwarming video of the Argentina legend meeting former England striker Gary Lineker has emerged.

The pair were both on the pitch for the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals clash which saw Maradona break the hearts of England with the Goal of the Century and also the iconic ‘Hand of God’ strike.

Lineker had the chance to interview the all-time great as part of a BBC Documentary that was filmed in 2006, with a clip from that perfectly encapsulating the kind of man Maradona was.

Maradona introduced Lineker to everyone around him as he reiterated that the Englishman was ‘welcome’ and that he’d be on hand to help with ‘anything’ that the Match of the Day presenter needed.

A wonderful clip of @GaryLineker meeting up with Diego Maradona again in 2006. Respect. ? pic.twitter.com/y8nJFRUpzR — Football Tips (@footballtips) November 25, 2020

Gary Lineker meeting back up with Maradona in 2006 is a great clip. “Which hand was it?” “This one!” pic.twitter.com/rJuC4A7z5l — Mic Wright ????????? (@brokenbottleboy) November 25, 2020

“Thank you and welcome. I see you’re having fun. Yes it’s nice to see you after all this time. Thanks. You’re truly welcome here. I really mean it.”

“This is for you.” (Hands Lineker a shirt)

“You’re really welcome here. Thanks. Let’s talk tomorrow then. Let’s meet tomorrow and we’ll talk. Anything you need, I’m here for you.”

Lineker couldn’t help but ask which hand Maradona used for that iconic goal, with the former Leicester man thinking it came off the legend’s right:

Maradona raised his left hand and exclaimed “No, it was this one!”

Pictures from the BBC.

There will never be another player like Maradona, a man that captured hearts around the world with his fun personality and classy demeanour.